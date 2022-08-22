Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge of MCA Secretary

The Centre has given additional charge of the post of Corporate Secretary to Tarun Bajaj, who is a incumbent Revenue Secretary.

“The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs to Shri Tarun Bajaj, lAS (HY:1988), Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier”, said an order issued by the Department of Personnel & Training.

Bajaj, who is a 1988 batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, has been the Revenue Secretary since April 2021. He has over 33 years of experience in administration, management and public policy.

It maybe recalled that erstwhile MCA Secretary Rajesh Verma, a Orissa cadre IAS officer, was last week appointed as Secretary to the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Bajaj will assume additional charge of the post at a time when several legislative changes are in the works at the MCA, including firming up of amendments to the Companies Act, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Recently, the Government had introduced a Competition (amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha. This Competition Bill is now before the Standing Committee on Finance headed by Jayant Sinha and this Panel has been given three months to submit its report.

The Government is widely expected to introduce in the Winter Session certain amendments to the IBC so as to put in place a comprehensive cross border insolvency framework.