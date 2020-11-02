Shringla for hi-tech tie-ups with Germany, but says norms have to be inclusive

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla discussed the ‘immense’ scope for collaboration between India and Germany in tech-driven sectors, including artificial intelligence, in his meeting with key German interlocutors in Berlin on Monday. However, he warned that that all countries needed to be cautious about the terms of engagement, according to sources privy to the talks.

To improve connectivity and infrastructure and deal with data and cyber-governance, the Foreign Secretary said nations cannot afford to trample on democratic, transparent norms or the need for multi-stakeholderism, sources pointed out.

Countries have to be wary of initiatives on data which are not transparent and not negotiated in multilateral forums. Sources added that Shringla underlined that India was all for cyber security and use of data for greater common good, but cannot accept non-inclusive measures to achieve it.

Shringla is in Germany as part of his seven-day trip to Europe, from Oct 29-Nov 4, to review bilateral relations and discuss matters of mutual interest with key European nations which include France and the UK.

Deepening bilateral ties

The Foreign Secretary’s observations on data sensitivity is important as India is in the process of framing data protection laws to ensure adequate security and privacy of personal data amid an increasing global demand for easier flow of data between countries.

Germany’s Indo-Pacific guidelines which recognise the need for the country to diversify its supply chains was important for deepening bilateral ties as both nations had a convergence of interest in this area, Shringla noted.

He clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, meaning self-reliance, was not a protectionist slogan, but rather a call to strengthen our physical and legal framework related to infrastructure, land and labour, the sources said. This will make India a preferred partner for global supply chains.

Indian priorities such as robust and reformed multilateralism, its expanded multilateral and plurilateral engagements, including its non-permanent tenure in the United Nations Security Council, and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, are also being discussed by the FS with his European counterparts and interlocutors during his ongoing visit, sources said.