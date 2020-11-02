Shringla for hi-tech tie-ups with Germany, but says norms have to be inclusive

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla discussed the ‘immense’ scope for collaboration between India and Germany in tech-driven sectors, including artificial intelligence, in his meeting with key German interlocutors in Berlin on Monday. However, he warned that that all countries needed to be cautious about the terms of engagement, according to sources privy to the talks.
To improve connectivity and infrastructure and deal with data and cyber-governance, the Foreign Secretary said nations cannot afford to trample on democratic, transparent norms or the need for multi-stakeholderism, sources pointed out.
Countries have to be wary of initiatives on data which are not transparent and not negotiated in multilateral forums. Sources added that Shringla underlined that India was all for cyber security and use of data for greater common good, but cannot accept non-inclusive measures to achieve it.
Shringla is in Germany as part of his seven-day trip to Europe, from Oct 29-Nov 4, to review bilateral relations and discuss matters of mutual interest with key European nations which include France and the UK.
The Foreign Secretary’s observations on data sensitivity is important as India is in the process of framing data protection laws to ensure adequate security and privacy of personal data amid an increasing global demand for easier flow of data between countries.
Germany’s Indo-Pacific guidelines which recognise the need for the country to diversify its supply chains was important for deepening bilateral ties as both nations had a convergence of interest in this area, Shringla noted.
He clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, meaning self-reliance, was not a protectionist slogan, but rather a call to strengthen our physical and legal framework related to infrastructure, land and labour, the sources said. This will make India a preferred partner for global supply chains.
Indian priorities such as robust and reformed multilateralism, its expanded multilateral and plurilateral engagements, including its non-permanent tenure in the United Nations Security Council, and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, are also being discussed by the FS with his European counterparts and interlocutors during his ongoing visit, sources said.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...