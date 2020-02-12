Union Cabinet approves changes in ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill

Clean facts about sustainability
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved changes in the ‘Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020’ with a view to increase its scope to cover litigations pending in various debt recovery tribunals (DRTs).
The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier this month with the aim of reducing litigations related to direct taxes. It was proposed to cover tax disputes pending at the level of commissioner (appeals), Income Tax Appellate Tribunals (ITAT), high courts and the Supreme Court.
Briefing reporters in New Delhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said it has been decided to cover disputes pending in DRTs also. He said that cases involving over Rs 9 lakh crore of direct taxes are pending in various forums.
The Minister hoped that people will take advantage of the scheme to settle the tax disputes before March 31, 2020 as 10 per cent more will be charged for settlement of disputes after the end of the current financial year.
The Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also saw an approval for capital infusion of Rs 2,500 crore into three state-owned general insurance companies. These three companies are National Insurance Co Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co and United India Insurance Company.
How India can move towards a low-carbon steel sector
Water-stressed regions now have a viable solution at hand
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Since our last buy call in April 2019, the stock of gas importer and regasifier Petronet LNG has gained about ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...