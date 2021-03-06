Post-Covid, machine tool sector sees PLI, Atma Nirbhar schemes to get back on its feet

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The problems have not vanished for the machine tool sector in this Covid impacted financial year (2020-21). The industry is facing a severe cash crunch, and it sees a silverline and is eager to participate in PLI schemes, Make In India and Atma Nirbhar schemes to get back on its feet.
“Post Covid unlock phase, companies are getting orders, life is getting back and production-wise, I think we will reach the pre-Covid levels. When I say pre-Covid, it will happen only around the middle of the year 2021. However, for the sector at the moment in terms of cash flow, it is still a major issue,” V Anbu, Director General & CEO, IMTMA, told BusinessLine.
“In the Covid impacted year, the first quarter (Q1) due to lockdown had major issues like all capital goods and particularly the machine tool sector. Production went down by minus 70 per cent. In Q2, we were slightly better but still minus 30 per cent. The quarter saw marginal improvement. Later in Q3 and now in Q4, I think we have gained confidence. The whole year put together, we were badly hit on cash flow front,” he added.
The Covid induced lockdown severely impacted the supply chain. “In terms of capital goods, you can not come out of that all of a sudden. So, the problem is already there in terms of cash flow,” he said.
Now the post-Covid unlock phase, the machine tool sector is eager to participate majorly in manufacturing, especially through ‘PLI schemes’, ‘Make In India’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar’ to get back on its feet.
“The recent development has made the industry feel confident about the next decade or maybe beyond that. If this continues, the manufacturing sector alone can be $2.5 trillion size. To achieve this here, everybody has got a role, the industry has got a role, academy and research have also got a role,” he added.
The machine tool sector, which was too dependent on the auto and auto component sector, is now getting opportunities in other spheres.
Anbu said, “Today we are talking about railways, railway modernisation, infrastructure. Look at any aspect of infrastructure and the government is allocating funds, already a huge amount has been allocated. Also, electronics is gaining momentum in the country. Also, sectors like toys are attracting people to invest, and obviously, defence is a major sector. This is in addition to general engineering.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Reading in the loo — flipping through anything, really — appears to help the locomotion
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...