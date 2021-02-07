Power demand remains higher in first week of February 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
India's peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day has remained higher in the first week of February till Friday and surpassed the record high supply of 176.38 GW for February last year, indicating robust growth in electricity consumption in the country.
According to the data compiled by the Power Ministry, peak power demand met was recorded at 187.71 GW on February 1, 188.15 GW on February 2; 188.11 GW on February 3; 183.81 GW on February 4 and 184.34 GW on February 5.
The peak power demand met in this month so far is higher than the monthly record power demand met of 176.38 GW for February 2020.
Experts opined that the data clearly indicates all likelihood of high electricity consumption growth in the month of February this year.
They are of the view that if power supply is higher in the first five days of February than the monthly record peak a year ago, then electricity consumption would not only register high growth but would remain at much higher level than that in 2020.
Peak power demand had touched an all-time high of 189.64 GW on January 30, 2021, breaching the previous record high of 188.45 GW recorded on 28th January.
Last month, Power Minister R K Singh had exuded confidence that power demand will cross the 200 GW mark soon. "The power demand and supply surged to a new high of 1,88,452 MW at 9:42 am on 28th January 2021. The rate at which we are going, we shall cross 2,00,000 MW very soon," he had said.
On January 20, power demand had touched a high of 187.3 GW. All-India power demand had also touched a high of 182.89 GW on December 30 last year.
The rising power demand shows revival in economic activities leading to higher commercial and industrial demand, which was affected due to the pandemic.
The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020, to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Power demand started declining from April as economic activities were disrupted due to Covid-19. The pandemic affected power demand for five months in a row from April to August 2020.
The demand recovered from September onwards. Peak power demand met grew at 1.7 per cent in September, 3.4 per cent in October, 3.5 per cent in November, 7.3 per cent in December and nearly 11 per cent in January.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...