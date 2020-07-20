Power Minister launches programme to improve indoor air quality

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Energy Efficiency Services Liited (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings, has launched a national programme to improve indoor air quality.
An official statement said that the initiative is called the Retrofit of Air-conditioning to improve Indoor Air Quality for Safety and Efficiency (RAISE) national programme.
Poor air quality has been a concern in India for quite some time and has become more important in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. As people return to their offices and public spaces, maintaining good indoor air quality is essential for occupant comfort, well-being, productivity and the overall public health, the statement said.
Launching the programme, Minister for Power, New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh, said, “I believe the RAISE initiative can potentially alleviate the issue of bad air quality in workspaces across the nation and pioneer ways to make them healthier and greener.”
The statement said that EESL has undertaken a retrofit of its office air-conditioning and ventilation system. This is a part of the larger initiative to RAISE developed for healthy and energy efficient buildings, in partnership with US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) MAITREE programme. The pilot focuses on improving indoor air quality (IAQ), thermal comfort, and energy efficiency (EE) in EESL office’s air conditioning system.
As per EESL, the pilot project has shown about 80 per cent improvement in Air Quality parameters with almost no implementation hassles. “Considering employee’s occupational health and safety is paramount in any workplace amidst the Covid-19 scenario, EESL is keen to provide such solutions across the country with standardisation and demand aggregation approach,” the statement said.
Singh also inaugurated India’s first public EV (Electric Vehicle) charging plaza in New Delhi. This plaza will host five EV chargers of different specifications.
