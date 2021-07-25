Pre-packs for MSMEs: FM likely to introduce Insolvency Amendment Bill in LS on July 26

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce a Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday to provide statutory backing to pre-packaged insolvency resolution process (pre-pack) regime for companies classified as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
This Bill – Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (amendment ) Bill 2021– once passed by Parliament will replace an ordinance that the Centre had promulgated in April this year for the introduction of pre-packaged insolvency for MSMEs.
India has about 6-7 lakh companies that are classified as MSMEs, and theycould benefit from the newly introduced pre-packaged insolvency framework.
The objective of introducing pre-pack for MSMEs is that it is a cost-effective mechanism and quickens the process for resolution of MSMEs.
A pre-packaged insolvency – in the Indian framework context – is an arrangement where the resolution of a company’s business is negotiated with a buyer before the appointment of an insolvency professional. It is a blend of informal and formal mechanisms, with the informal process stretching upto NCLT admission, followed by the existing NCLT supervised process for resolution as specified under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
Pre-packs are seen to be a viable alternative to the current corporate insolvency process, and will be significantly less time-consuming and inexpensive against the formal insolvency proceedings.
The government had deemed it fit to first introduce pre-packs for MSMEs as they are critical for India’s economy and contribute significantly to the country’s gross domestic product, besides providing employment to a sizeable population.
Also, MSMEs have relatively suffered most during the current pandemic times, and with threshold of debt default at ₹1 crore now under IBC, most of them are out of this range.
The Centre has notified at ₹10 lakh the minimum debt default threshold for MSMEs for which pre-packaged insolvency resolution process could be used. The ordinance specifies maximum time period of 120 days from the pre-packaged insolvency commencement date by when the pre-pack process should be completed.
The framework introduced through the ordinance was an experiment of sorts and different in some ways from the normal Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). Unlike CIRP, this pre-pack framework for MSMEs is a debtor in possession and creditor in control model.
In the case of normal CIRP, it was the resolution professional in possession and creditor in control. In the pre-pack for MSMEs, the debtor will continue to control and run the enterprise till resolution happens. In normal CIRP, the Resolution Professional comes in and takes over on the day of the admission itself.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
... airlines’ finances spin out of control with unmanageable losses
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
Sporting glory1. India has sent a 127-athlete contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, its highest ever. Among them, ...
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...