Prices of vegetables and pulses to stay expensive till Rabi harvest

The prices of vegetables and pulses may remain high for a while as the impact of crop damage due to the excess and unseasonal rains during the monsoon is not yet in full play.

The retail food inflation is expected to remain above normal range in coming months till the Rabi harvest, whose prospects are said to be better because of better soil moisture levels and excellent water storage situation.

Food and beverages inflation rose to 8.66 per cent in November as compared to 6.93 per cent in the previous month. The main contributors to this were inflation in vegetable prices (36 per cent y-o-y) and that in pulses prices (14 per cent y-o-y).

Many pulses crops and vegetables, like onion, have suffered substantial damage during heavy monsoon rains and the prices of these commodities are unlikely to ease in coming months. Similarly, many pulses and soyabean growing areas in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra remained inundated, resulting in severe crop damage.

On Thursday, while participating a Parliamentary debate on crop loss during the 2019 Kharif season, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the heavy rains have impacted around 64 lakh hectares of agricultural land in the country. He said that nearly a quarter of Kharif onion crop has been damaged with many onion-growing areas going under water. As against an expected Kharif onion crop of 70 lakh tonnes in November, the production may plummet to 53-54 lakh tonnes, he informed the Lok Sabha.

Onion prices

According to SBI Ecowrap, rising prices of onions have become matter of a national importance. The average mandi prices of onions during November over May this year was 223 per cent due to short supply. It said there is a 26 per cent drop in Kharif and late-Kharif onion crop this year because of the excess rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka which reported extensive crop damage.

The report prepared by the SBI’s Group Chief Economic Adviser, Soumya Kanti Ghosh does not expect the onion supply to be normal before January 2020. India’s annual onion requirement is said to be round 150 lakh tonnes.

December rains

Meanwhile, government officials and experts said that the December rains received across central and north Indian regions on Thursday would be better for Rabi crop. “We expect this to benefit wheat crop as the farmers were about to irrigate the field when the rains were received,” said Suresh Gahlawat, Additional Director (Agriculture Extension) at the Haryana agricultural department.

Rekha Mishra, who heads market research division of private weather forecaster Skymet Weather, said that Thursday’s rains were mild to moderate in most parts of the nation, barring a small patch between Shajahanpur and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh which faced some hailstorm.