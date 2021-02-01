Proposed DFI, a key enabler for infrastructure financing

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government plans to set up a Rs 20,000-crore Development Financial Institution (DFI) to act as a provider, enabler and catalyst for infrastructure financing. Further, a Rs 5 lakh crore lending portfolio would be created under the proposed DFI in three years.

The move would be an important step towards mobilising resources and increasing funding for the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

DFI is typically a financial institution that aims to provide risk capital for economic development projects on a non-commercial basis. Such institutions are usually established and owned by governments or charitable institutions, to provide funds for infrastructure projects.

A development finance institution is crucial for facilitating finance for the infrastructure sector, which typically have long-term projects. It is difficult for banks to finance such projects because of the asset liability mismatch.

The concept of DFI is not new to India. The country’s first DFI was operationalised in 1948 with the setting up of the Industrial Finance Corporation (IFCI). Then came the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI) and the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) to promote long-term financing for infrastructure projects and industry.

Attracting foreign investment

The NIP has been expanded to 7,400 projects and around 217 projects worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore have been completed. The government has identified three thrust areas to increase funding for NIP, which include creation of institutional structures, a thrust on monetising assets and enhancing the share of capital expenditure.

With a view to attracting foreign investment for infrastructure, the Union Budget 2021 has made Infrastructure Debt Funds eligible to raise funds by issuing zero coupon bonds. It has also allowed relaxation of some conditions relating to prohibition on private funding, restriction on commercial activities, and direct investment.