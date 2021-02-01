Proposed DFI, a key enabler for infrastructure financing

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government plans to set up a Rs 20,000-crore Development Financial Institution (DFI) to act as a provider, enabler and catalyst for infrastructure financing. Further, a Rs 5 lakh crore lending portfolio would be created under the proposed DFI in three years.
The move would be an important step towards mobilising resources and increasing funding for the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).
DFI is typically a financial institution that aims to provide risk capital for economic development projects on a non-commercial basis. Such institutions are usually established and owned by governments or charitable institutions, to provide funds for infrastructure projects.
A development finance institution is crucial for facilitating finance for the infrastructure sector, which typically have long-term projects. It is difficult for banks to finance such projects because of the asset liability mismatch.
The concept of DFI is not new to India. The country’s first DFI was operationalised in 1948 with the setting up of the Industrial Finance Corporation (IFCI). Then came the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI) and the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) to promote long-term financing for infrastructure projects and industry.
The NIP has been expanded to 7,400 projects and around 217 projects worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore have been completed. The government has identified three thrust areas to increase funding for NIP, which include creation of institutional structures, a thrust on monetising assets and enhancing the share of capital expenditure.
With a view to attracting foreign investment for infrastructure, the Union Budget 2021 has made Infrastructure Debt Funds eligible to raise funds by issuing zero coupon bonds. It has also allowed relaxation of some conditions relating to prohibition on private funding, restriction on commercial activities, and direct investment.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...