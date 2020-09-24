Quality conscious ICAI to mandate fresh ‘Assessment’ for certain students, ex-members

Most visible features of iOS 14 for iPhones
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Students who have passed their CA final exams and not taken membership of the CA Institute for three years or more from the date of passing the exams better watch out.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) proposes to mandate such students to take and pass an “Assessment” if they desire to take membership of the CA Institute after such three-year period.
A similar routine of an “Assessment” (most likely refresher course) will be mandated even for those ex-members who want to restore their name after a period of three years or more from the date of the removal of their names due to non payment of membership fees or any other reason, Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI, told BusinessLine.
There are as many as 19,000 students who have not taken ICAI membership even after qualifying in CA final exam, he said. This is because most of them are working in various companies and claiming themselves to be chartered accountants.
“As per our Act, unless and until you take membership, you cannot write FCA or CA before your name. You are only a final passed student,” Gupta said.
Likewise if somebody’s name has been removed for non-payment of fees for three consecutive years and above, then he has to go in for refresher course (Assessment) if he wants to get certificate of practice and claim membership.
“We have to see whether member who is coming back is getting himself updated or not. Somebody who is looking to take up audit profession after a long gap, we need to assess if they are well versed with recent changes in accounting standards. How it will be assessed...It’s being discussed and deliberated. We decided internally that it will be a refresher course. Modalities will be decided by the central council and then government approval will be sought,” he said.
For now, the ICAI has come out with a draft regulation (that has received the Centre’s in-principle approval) which has been put up for public comments for 45 days, Gupta said.
Gupta said there are over 60,000 members whose names have been struck off for non-payment of fees.
Meanwhile, ICAI is also proposing to tweak the period of industrial training that an articled assistant can opt for during his three-year articleship.
“We are increasing the period of industrial training. Earlier the maximum period for industrial training was 12 months. Now it is proposed to permit from 6 months to 18 months. Earlier it was 9-12 months. So one can go in for short term industrial training of even 6 months as well,” Gupta said.
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Covid isolation centres for TCS staffWe have heard heartening stories of some companies going the extra mile ...
Starting now, you have one more way of buying an Apple product. Direct from Apple. There’s a brand new store ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...