E-commerce platforms recorded 24 per cent year-on-year growth in order volumes in the 2023 Republic Day sale, as compared to 2022, according to Unicommerce data. The SaaS company analysed over 9.5 million order items processed during the five days of the Republic Day sale in 2022 and 2023.

The beauty and personal care segment recorded the maximum growth (31 per cent) in order volumes. Winter care products like body lotion, body butter, and lip balm were in high demand, along with kajal, eyeliner, lipstick, and concealer in the makeup segment.

The fashion segment saw 29 per cent YoY growth during the five-day sale period. Jackets, jeans, track pants, t-shirts, and belts were in demand among men, while tops, dresses, high-rise jeans, kurtas, earrings, and bracelets were the most shopped products in the women’s segment.

Other popular products ordered during the sale included cricket bats, badminton racquets, watches, and perfumes. The home and decor segment witnessed a 9 per cent growth with towels, laptop tables, planters, bottles, and wardrobe organisers clocking higher volumes.

SaaS platform Unicommerce enables retail brands to streamline the post-purchase aspects of their e-commerce operations through its order management, warehouse management, omnichannel, and seller management products. Unicommerce’s products are deployed across categories such as FMCG, apparel, footwear, eyewear, personal care, health and pharmaceuticals, and emerging segments such as pet care, home decor, nutraceuticals, toys, baby products, and car accessories. Its clientele includes brand aggregator firms, marketplaces and third-party logistics.