Retail inflation eases in April, IIP rises in March

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
There was some cheer on the economy front on Wednesday with the retail inflation dipping to a three-month low of 4.3 per cent in April and industrial production growing 22.4 per cent in March.
Mainly a base effect phenomenon, the lower inflation is unlikely to lead to interest rate cuts in the near future. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is to meet next month to discuss the policy rate. As the Covid second wave induced uncertainty is high and the inflation is expected to be around 5 per cent during first six months of the current fiscal year, the MPC is likely to be on the pause mode, with an accommodative stance.
Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in April slipped to 4.29 per cent from 5.52 per cent in March, led mainly by the halving of the food inflation to 2.02 per cent from 4.87 per cent. The dip in vegetable prices was the reason; vegetable inflation dropped over 14 per cent.
However, prices of edible oils, fruits, meat & fish, and eggs are yet to cool down. Inflation for oils and fats surged 26 per cent. For, meat & fish, the rate of inflation was over 16.5 per cent while for egg it was nearly 11 per cent.
Fuel inflation also remained elevated at around 8 per cent. This is likely to go up further, with the almost daily increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. All this is expected to have an impact on the headline inflation.
DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor, EY India, said the downward movement of inflation was primarily driven by a fall in food and beverages and transport and communications inflation rates. This was in spite of an increase in the ‘fuel and light’ category.
This pattern is indicative of cost-push inflation operating through petroleum prices, even as a lower demand for food and beverages, clothing and footwear, transport and communications, and miscellaneous goods drives down the overall inflation rate.
“The policy message is that the government needs to support demand without getting excessively concerned about the pressure on prices of petroleum products,” he said.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in March surged 22.4 per cent, mainly on base effect as in the same month last year, the nation had gone into a stringent lockdown while manufacturing grew 25.8 per cent, electricity production rose 22.5 per cent. April may see a still higher number considering the severe contraction last fiscal.
Vivek Rathi, Director (Research) at Knight Frank India, feels that the Indian economy was coping well with the pandemic created challenges until the second wave hit. Hence, economic indicators relating to the period before April, when most regional lockdowns were announced, will not capture the impact of the present turbulence on on the ground. “With productions holidays and factory shutdowns announced during this second wave, we need to brace for greater impact going forward even as the base effectdetermines the number movement,” he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...