Retail inflation soars to 7.43% in Sept on costlier food items

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Retail inflation rose to an eight-month high of 7.34 per cent in September on the back of pricier food items, including vegetables.
“Barring March, retail inflation has exceeded 6 per cent in 10 months. Food inflation spiked to double digit (10.68 per cent) after April. Food inflation was led by meat and fish, egg, oil and fats, pulses, vegetables and spices. It appears that the supply disruption led inflation is slowly coming under control, as core inflation (5.67 per cent) moderated 10 basis points in September as against August. However, it is the fifth consecutive month when core inflation has been above 5 per cent.”
With this, the possibility of a rate reduction in the near term has become remote as the current rate of retail inflation has gone much beyond the RBI’s comfort level of 4 per cent (with a 2 percentage point swing in either direction).
The bad news continued with the industrial output contracting 8 per cent in August compared to the same month last year, showing that the after-effects of the Covid-19 lockdown have not worn off. But the gap between this year and the last narrowed from a steep 57.31-per cent decline reported in April compared to April 2019, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MOSPI).
There was a steep 8.6 per cent decline in manufacturing and a 9.8 per cent drop in mining in August. Electricity generation improved with the fall limiyed to 1.8 per cent in August.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
The December futures should break above ₹51,000 for the trend to turn bullish
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...