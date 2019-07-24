Railways attracts more passengers after dynamic pricing policy tweak: Goyal

Sony WH-XB900N:Put these on and brace for bass
Sony brings its active noise cancellation to a mid-range offering
More number of passengers have started using trains after the Railways rationalised its flexi-fare policy in November 2018, according to data shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Some 105.21 lakh passengers travelled by trains during March 15-June 30, 2019, up over eight lakh passengers (against 97.06 lakh) during the same time last year. The three-month duration between mid-March and June-end is the peak summer vacation period, which sees an upsurge in demand for travel. These eight lakh extra passengers generated almost ₹70 lakh extra revenue for the Railways.
This year the duration also coincided with flight cancellations arising from Jet Airways’ exit from the aviation market.
The Railway Minister also said that the pricier all-AC trains of Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express, and speedier Duranto trains trains have seen an increase in occupancy in last four years despite introduction of flexi-fare system. The occupancy — percentage of people travelling in a train — levels range from 81 per cent in the second half of fiscal 2017, 83 per cent (fiscal 2018), 86 per cent in (fiscal 2019) and 97 per cent in the first three months of fiscal 2020.
Flexi-fare is applicable to only 141 of 13,452 reserved trains, Goyal stated. As of March 2019, the flexi-fare scheme in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains has been rationalised in which it has been discontinued in 15 trains for full year and from 32 trains during pre-defined lean periods of February, March and August. A maximum cap of flexi fare scheme has been reduced to 1.4 times in all flexi-fare applicable classes.
Earlier, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had shared train-wise data which showed dynamic pricing was driving passengers away from trains.
For train segments that did not see high demand, the Railways also introduced discounted fare.
Sony brings its active noise cancellation to a mid-range offering
Ticket Agent: Person who works at the ticketing counter and who checks your bags onto the plane, gives you a ...
The fund follows a blend of growth and value style and invests mainly in large-caps
While there is long-term potential in mid-cap stocks, the associated risk is also high
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...