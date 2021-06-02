SC says paid vaccine policy for 18-44 arbitrary, irrational

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
The Supreme Court has called the government’s paid vaccination policy for those in the 18-44 age group “prima facie arbitrary and irrational”.
The court said the Centre’s ‘Liberalised Vaccination Policy’, which covers the 18-44 age group, expects them to pay through their nose. It said in the first two phases the Centre had been in the driver’s seat. But during the second wave and expansion of the immunisation drive to the 18-44 group, the Centre gave ground and took responsibility for only 50 per cent of vaccine purchase and distribution, leaving States and private hospitals to buy vaccines at a higher price.
This change in policy “is, prima facie, arbitrary and irrational,” a Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud observed in a 32-page order on Wednesday.
The Bench asked if the Centre had done a “means test” to ascertain if 50 per cent of the 18-44 age group could afford to pay for the vaccines.
The court said the registration through Co-WIN, coupled with the scarcity of vaccines, ensures that the rich get vaccinated first. Further, the “liberalised” vaccine policy does not prioritise people with co-morbidities, disabilities or belonging to vulnerable groups within the 18-44 set. The Court said scarcity may be forcing States to divert vaccines meant for the 18-44 age group to those above 45.
In a series of directions, the court told the Centre to place on record a roadmap of projected availability of vaccines till December 31, 2021. It ordered the Centre to submit in two weeks all the “documents and file notings reflecting its thinking and culminating in the vaccination policy” along with an affidavit.
The court asked the Centre to come clean on the preparedness with respect to the specific needs of children in the event of a third wave, in terms of medical infrastructure, vaccination trials and regulatory approval and drugs.
The Bench sought details on the percentage of population vaccinated (with one shot and both doses). “This shall include data pertaining to the percentage of rural as well as the urban population vaccinated,” it clarified. The court asked the government to outline how and when it would vaccinate the remaining population.
The court also sought complete data on the Centre’s purchase history of vaccines till date (Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V) and asked it to specify steps taken to ensure drug availability for mucormycosis.
Also read p10
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...