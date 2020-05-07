SEZ units want a waiver of customs duties for domestic sale as global orders crash

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Facing largescale cancellation of their global orders due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, units in Special Economic Zones (SEZ) want the government to allow them to sell their products in the domestic market (Domestic Tariff Area) without payment of customs duties.
“..SEZ units should be allowed to make DTA sale on payment of duty in line with EOU (export-oriented units) i.e. equivalent to duty forgone on the raw material used in the manufacture of finished goods sold in DTA market. This will help these units to survive in the domestic market. Further, this will help the SEZ units to continue their manufacturing process, utilise their plant and machinery and engage the workforce, which is idle due to this pandemic situation,” the Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs (EPCES) pointed out in a letter to Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Not only are many export orders of SEZ units have been cancelled due to the spreading pandemic and manufactured products are lying idle in units, there will also be minimal export orders in the near future, the EPCES pointed out. At the moment, SEZs are also not able to sell their products in the domestic market, as payment of customs duty as per Section 30 of SEZ Act, 2005, was making their products uncompetitive, it said, adding that customs duties should soon be waived.
To attract potential investors in a world hit by the Covid-19 crisis, the government should consider extending the income tax exemption benefit for SEZs which were withdrawn in March 2020, said Anand Giri, Deputy Director-General, EPCES, speaking to BusinessLine.
“If an extension of tax exemption is not acceptable to the government, it should at least reduce the corporate income tax may for SEZs to 15 per cent and also pare the Minimum Alternate Tax rates,” he said.
The Ministry of External Affairs may also direct their foreign missions in various countries to find out potential investors and buyers and arrange buyer-seller meets or joint venture meets with foreign entities which are trying to shift their business into India or want to do business with Indian companies, he added.
Stressing on the need for support from the government, the letter pointed out that the EOU & SEZ sector was one of the biggest earners of foreign exchange, attracted foreign investment and generated large-scale employment and contributed about 34 per cent to the export basket of the country.
As per industry estimates, EOUs and SEZs provide direct employment to more than 25 lakh person and have attracted investments of more than ₹5.50 lakh crore.
In 2018-19, SEZ units exported goods worth ₹7.01 lakh crore while DTA sales were worth ₹1.2 crore.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...