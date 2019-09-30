SIAM appoints Rajesh Menon as Director-General

OnePlus 7T review: 90Hz super screen, updated chip and three cameras
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday said it has appointed Rajesh Menon as Director-General, succeeding Vishnu Mathur who is superannuating after a successful stint with the industry body.
Menon is presently the Director-General Designate at SIAM. He is a post-graduate in Physics from the University of Delhi.
He was earlier the Deputy Director General at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) headquarters in New Delhi. He joined CII in 1994 and has led many CII’s initiatives in his 25 years of service.
“I am sure that Rajesh will be able to provide the leadership to SIAM that will help the industry achieve its objective of growth with responsibility," Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM and President (Automotive Sector), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said.
Vishnu Mathur had joined SIAM in 2010 from ACMA, and at SIAM he played a significant role in formulating the Automotive Mission Plan 2026 and the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan.
