The Sixteenth Finance Commission has constituted an advisory council with five members. The members of the council are DK Srivastava, Neelkanth Mishra, Poonam Gupta, Pranjul Bhandari and Rahul Bajoria

Poonam Gupta would be the convenor of the council, a Finance Ministry statement said.

The role and functions of the advisory council will be to advise the commission on any of the Terms of Reference (ToR) or related subjects that may be of relevance.

The advisory council will also assist in the preparation of papers, or research, and to monitor or assess studies commissioned by the commission, thereby enhancing the commission’s understanding of the issues in its ToR.

This panel will also help broaden the commission’s ambit and understanding by seeking the best national and international practices on matters pertaining to fiscal devolution and improving the quality, reach, and enforcement of its recommendations.