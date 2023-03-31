Despite inflationary pressures, Indian consumers continue to prioritise spending on snacking. While a strong majority of consumers in India are more budget conscious than they were a year ago, snacks remain an essential.

According to the fourth edition of the Mondelez’s State of Snacking: India Report, nine in ten Indian consumers expressed concerns about inflation. Despite squeezing household budgets, 86 per cent of the consumers said they always find room in their budget for snacks.

Nearly 76 per cent of Indian consumers claimed they snack twice a day. Three-quarters of respondents say their households make a meal out of snacks atleast weekly, enjoying lots of small plates rather than one big entree’. “Early morning snacking is quite common, as 42 per cent of Indian consumers say they eat a snack before breakfast, compared to just 24 per cent of global consumers. Convenience is a motivator for this choice, as three-quarters say it’s easier to grab a quick snack in the morning than a full meal,” the report noted. Eight in ten consumers snack to connect with others while nine in ten consumers said their households sit down to enjoy a snack together on a weekly basis.

Nitin Saini, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India said, “Snacking is well-entrenched in consumers’ lives and serves different needs on different occasions, whether it’s functional, emotional or to build social connections. While intuitive snacking is on the rise, it is interesting to note that conscious consumers aren’t a monolith but are reframing indulgences to feel more permissible. Indulgent snacking is an intentional pursuit. Our study further indicates that today’s consumer is making judicious snacking choices that ensure individual as well as the planet’s well-being.”

Indian consumers (86 per cent) admit that they look at different kinds of snacks to meet different needs in their lives whether it’s getting a sense of comfort or indulgence.“ Most Indian consumers say that indulgent snacks are part of their everyday life (77 per cent) and that they provide moments of peace in their day (81 per cent). Eight in 10 attest chocolate is a staple in their diet,” the report noted. Indian consumers are also increasingly focusing on portion sizes (82 per cent) or check nutrition labels (86 per cent),” the study added.

Digital channels’ role in snacking occasions is growing. Nearly 81 per cent of respondents said they are more likely to find new snacks from digital channels than in-person ones. Nearly nine in 10 Indian consumers either have bought or would buy a snack in-store after seeing it online, including six in 10 who have already done so, the report noted.

