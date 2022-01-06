SpiceJet challenges Madras HC order on liquidation

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
SpiceJet has challenged the Madras High Court single bench’s order on liquidating its assets. The airline has argued that the order was erroneous and against the weight of evidence.
Last month, the Madras High Court had directed the winding up of SpiceJet for non-payment of $24 million to Zurich-based stock corporation Credit Suisse AG. The court directed the official liquidator to take over the carrier’s assets. However, after pronouncing the order, the judge stayed it for three weeks, subject to the condition that the company deposits $5 million within two weeks. SpiceJet had obtained an extension until January 3 to submit a bank guarantee instead of the amount.
According to sources, SpiceJet got the approval for the guarantee from Yes Bank at the last minute, and it was submitted late evening on January 3. Subsequently, the airline filed an appeal with the division bench of Justice Paresh Upadhyay and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup.
Auditors cast doubts over SpiceJet’s ability to continue as a going concern
The matter was due for hearing on Tuesday but since the counsels for Credit Suisse had not received the documents the bench decided to hear the respondent’s argument on Wednesday.
SpiceJet submitted a 350-page appeal to Madras High Court. A copy of the appeal was reviewed by BusinessLine. SpiceJet has mentioned six ‘grounds of appeal’. It stated, “The order of the learned judge is erroneous in law and against the weight of evidence, facts, and possibilities of the case.”
Aviation sector continues to face challenges as it goes in 2022
It said that the single judge bench “while appointing a provisional liquidator failed to see a miscarriage of justice as the Appellant is a going concern and the appointment of a provisional liquidator will have disastrous consequences for all of the Appellant’s stakeholders including more than 12,000 employees and will have massive ramifications in the aviation industry which is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19”.
BusinessLine had reported that SpiceJet is facing a cash crunch and ilitigations from statutory authorities, employees and aircraft manufacturers, among others. Its auditors too have questioned its ability to continue as a going concern.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...