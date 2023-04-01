Orders placed by States on the government’s online public procurement platform, Government e Marketplace (GeM), increased 60 per cent to 16 lakh in FY23 compared to 10 lakh in the previous fiscal with the Health & Family Welfare Department of Gujarat placing the single largest bid of ₹1,120 crore for group mediclaim, as per government estimates.

GeM has achieved ₹2 lakh crore of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in FY23 while cumulatively, since inception, its GMV has crossed ₹3.9 lakh crore, according to a press statement issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry. Total transactions on GeM has also crossed 1.47 crore.

States placed orders worth ₹1,109 crore with various startups. The UP government placed orders worth ₹323 crore with start-ups.

Medium and Small Enterprises were big beneficiaries with orders worth ₹23,000 crore, comprising 60 per cent of total State government orders, went to them, the statement added.

GeM portal

GeM caters to the diverse procurement needs of over 67,000 government buyer organisations. The portal features over 11,700 product categories with more than 32 lakh listed products, as well as over 280 service categories with more than 2.8 lakh service offerings.

Based on various studies, the minimum savings on the platform are about 10 per cent, which translates into a savings of ₹40,000 crore worth of public money.

Sharing details of the bids, the statement pointed out that ash & coal transportation bids worth more than ₹1,800 crore were published by NTPC while insurance services bids of ₹1m700 crore were placed through GeM in FY23.

The Indian Army hired 830 chartered aircrafts using the GeM portal with an order value of ₹143 crore.

Manpower Outsourcing services worth more than ₹12,000 crore were procured through GeM during the fiscal while a bid worth ₹1,000 crore was placed by Canara Bank for hiring of System Integrator for Core Banking Solution. Additionally, a bid worth ₹949 crore was published by UP for hiring of Master System Integrator for UP112 Project