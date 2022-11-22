The tablet PC market in India grew 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter in July-September with demand for 5G capable devices picking up the steam, CyberMedia Research said on Monday.

CMR anticipates the tablet PC shipments to record a healthy 10-15 per cent growth in 2022.

Samsung led the market with a 28 per cent market share, followed by Lenovo and Apple with 26 and 19 per cent share, respectively, during the quarter.

"The India Tablet market grew 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter, with 5G-capable tablet shipments picking up steam in the run-up to the festive season," CMR's Tablet PC Market Report Review for Q3, 2022, said.

Tablet shipments

Shipment of tablets with 8-inch-display constituted 43 per cent of the overall shipments in the Indian market.

"Shipments of 5G tablets continued to gain strength in Q3 2022. This is driven by the recent 5G auctions and the beginning of the 5G era. The growth in 5G Tablets is consistent with the trends seen in the 5G smartphone market," CMR, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, Menka Kumari said.

Samsung Tab A8 (Wi-Fi and 4G) and Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi and 4G) had 25 and 18 per cent market share, respectively.

"Samsung shipments recorded 83 per cent QoQ growth in the third quarter of 2022," the report said.

Lenovo was placed at the second position in the entire region, mainly driven by its commercial business and retail market.

Apple iPad 9 (Wi-Fi) and Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi) had a 57 and 15 per cent market share, respectively, followed by Apple iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi) 8 per cent and Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi) 6 per cent in the tablet market.

"Apple iPad shipments recorded 26 per cent QoQ growth in the third quarter of 2022," the report said.

