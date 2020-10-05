Tax on rich can stimulate economy: Stiglitz

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
India should look at the possibility of raising tax on the “rich” in order to fund welfare programmes and generate demand in order to stimulate its economy. However, such control over the economy is possible only when the pandemic is contained, said noted economist and Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz.
According to him, the government should have looked at “helping the vulnerable” while controlling the disease. Engaging early would have led to migrations. Money can be shifted “from areas of low impact to those of high impact”.
“If you can’t raise resources from say SDRs (special drawing rights) and so on, then one way is to raise taxes for the rich. You (India) have quite a few billionaires. By doing so, the money can be diverted to generate economic activities. This is what we economists would call a balanced budget multiplier,” Stiglitz explained during a virtual interactive session organised by the FICCI on Monday.
“You spend money in ways to control the pandemic that helps. The reality is India has not done well in handling the pandemic,” he pointed out while criticising the Lockdown as not well thought out. People migrated rendering the exercise futile and further spreading the virus.
“India is a poster child of what not to do,” Stiglitz said.
He added that “authoritarian regimes” like the Trump-administration in the US and Bolsonaro’s regime in Brazil too had struggled in dealing with Covid-19. On the other hand, democracies like New Zealand and South Korea successfully controlled the virus and its spread.
According to Stiglitz, these “authoritarian regimes” failed (at controlling the pandemic) as they have often tried to divide societies or shift the blame on someone else; rather than accepting faults.
For instance, in the US, President Donald Trump blamed China for the spread of the virus; withdrew funding to WHO and so on. In India, PM Narendra Modi’s regime “has done the same” by pitching one religion against another.
“That (religious divide) is the fundamental division that you have to get rid of,” he said adding that the pandemic has proven in more ways than one that “you need politics of solidarity”. According to him, “tolerance” has been one of the cornerstones of India’s economic successes.
Stiglitz also pointed out that in the current global order “no country can be fully self reliant” with things like raw materials or technology being imported. Such a pitch – towards full self reliance – is out of touch with the 21st century and is something one would expect from authoritarian regimes.
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...