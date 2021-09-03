Economy

Telangana requests Centre to help develop ITIR, Electronics Clusters

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 03, 2021

Also request for additional funding of ₹1,200 crore to connect villages from gram panchayats up to households

Telangana requested the Centre to facilitate setting up of the long-pending IT investment region and electronic manufacturing clusters.

KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & IT, Telangana called on Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Communication, Electronics & IT, Railways, and sought the Centre’s support in setting up ITIRs and EMCs.

During the meeting held on Thursday, Rao gave a representation on several issues. These include:

• Divitipally to be considered under EMC-2.0 (electronics manufacturing clusters) scheme for energy storage solutions and extended support. The State has identified 450 acres land at Dundigal for focus on setting up a consumer electronics manufacturing cluster.

• Release of payments as per initial MoU signed with DoT/USOF/BBNL (Department of Telecommunications, Universal Service Obligation fund, Bharat Broadband Network Limited) under implementation of Bharat Net Phase-2 project under T-Fiber for connecting gram panchayats. Handover the national optical fibre network phase-1 network in the state to T-Fiber.

• A request for additional funding of ₹1,200 crore to the project for connecting villages from gram panchayats up to household.

The Union Minister was briefed about the ITIR Project which is under consideration fot the last 6 years. Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, has written letters to the Union government requesting them to restore ITIR scheme as it will build tremendous momentum in IT sector growth..

Published on September 03, 2021

