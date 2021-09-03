Telangana requests Centre to help develop ITIR, Electronics Clusters

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Telangana requested the Centre to facilitate setting up of the long-pending IT investment region and electronic manufacturing clusters.
KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & IT, Telangana called on Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Communication, Electronics & IT, Railways, and sought the Centre’s support in setting up ITIRs and EMCs.
Also see: Indian entrepreneurs show robust appetite for solving country’s systemic challenges: Paul Ravindranath G, GFSA
During the meeting held on Thursday, Rao gave a representation on several issues. These include:
• Divitipally to be considered under EMC-2.0 (electronics manufacturing clusters) scheme for energy storage solutions and extended support. The State has identified 450 acres land at Dundigal for focus on setting up a consumer electronics manufacturing cluster.
• Release of payments as per initial MoU signed with DoT/USOF/BBNL (Department of Telecommunications, Universal Service Obligation fund, Bharat Broadband Network Limited) under implementation of Bharat Net Phase-2 project under T-Fiber for connecting gram panchayats. Handover the national optical fibre network phase-1 network in the state to T-Fiber.
• A request for additional funding of ₹1,200 crore to the project for connecting villages from gram panchayats up to household.
The Union Minister was briefed about the ITIR Project which is under consideration fot the last 6 years. Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, has written letters to the Union government requesting them to restore ITIR scheme as it will build tremendous momentum in IT sector growth..
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
The stock of Delta Corp broke out of a critical resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...