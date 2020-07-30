Telecom gear makers want procurement benefits under ‘Make in India’ for private sector too

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The Telecom Equipment Manufacturers’ Association of India (TEMA) wants the benefits of Public Procurement Preference to Make In India (PPP MII) extended to the private sector also, mainly the telecom industry.
TEMA, in a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has sought that PPP MII orders should also be made applicable to all private sector purchases including telecom operators.
“The responsibility of encouraging ‘Make in India’ lies with the private sector too. The implementation of a countrywide PPP MII will create a strong foundation in achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat in telecom manufacturing,” TEMA Chairman Ravi Sharma said.
“This initiative coupled with the innovation ecosystem will definitely make India self-reliant in telecom manufacturing,” he added.
Earlier on July 24, the government had amended General Financial Rules, 2017, to impose restrictions on bidders from countries which share a land border with India. The restrictions on public procurement from such countries can be imposed for reasons of national security and other factors directly or indirectly related to the country’s defence.
Also, an explicit model text of clauses has been introduced for all new tenders. This would necessitate the existing Chinese manufacturers to seek compulsory registration if they want to sell products on Government e-Marketplace (GEM).
“Glad that Government is moving fast to secure our international border and data privacy. It is high time that Government also announce a ban on the remaining Chinese apps,” said Sandeep Aggarwal, Vice-Chairman at TEMA.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
Rats and chimps grin when tickled, but humans laugh 30 times more when the joke is on others
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
Six podcasts that produce comedy gold with their tight scripts and talented hosts
On shedding clothes and kilos at a diet clinic — and gathering flabby skin and marriage tips
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...