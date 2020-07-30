Economy

Telecom gear makers want procurement benefits under ‘Make in India’ for private sector too

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 30, 2020 Published on July 30, 2020

The Telecom Equipment Manufacturers’ Association of India (TEMA) wants the benefits of Public Procurement Preference to Make In India (PPP MII) extended to the private sector also, mainly the telecom industry.

TEMA, in a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has sought that PPP MII orders should also be made applicable to all private sector purchases including telecom operators.

“The responsibility of encouraging ‘Make in India’ lies with the private sector too. The implementation of a countrywide PPP MII will create a strong foundation in achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat in telecom manufacturing,” TEMA Chairman Ravi Sharma said.

“This initiative coupled with the innovation ecosystem will definitely make India self-reliant in telecom manufacturing,” he added.

Earlier on July 24, the government had amended General Financial Rules, 2017, to impose restrictions on bidders from countries which share a land border with India. The restrictions on public procurement from such countries can be imposed for reasons of national security and other factors directly or indirectly related to the country’s defence.

Also, an explicit model text of clauses has been introduced for all new tenders. This would necessitate the existing Chinese manufacturers to seek compulsory registration if they want to sell products on Government e-Marketplace (GEM).

“Glad that Government is moving fast to secure our international border and data privacy. It is high time that Government also announce a ban on the remaining Chinese apps,” said Sandeep Aggarwal, Vice-Chairman at TEMA.

