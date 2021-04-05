Textile industry to stop child labour as importing countries act tough

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council has stressed the importance of eradicating child labour in any form of employment across the value chain, mainly importing countries preparing a country-specific restriction list of products that use child labour.
The US government recently issued a restricted import of goods and has included Indian cotton seeds, cotton, thread/yarn, besides other commodities based on some published reports.
The United States Department of Labour has advised Indian companies to monitor and ensure that no child or forced labour is employed within their organisation or supply chain.
The textile industry, including Texprocil, Employers Federation of Southern India, Ethical Trade Initiative and The Southern India Mills’ Association, recently organised a Virtual National Seminar on “Eradication of Child Labour” attended by stakeholders across the country from the textile value chain.
Manojkumar Patodia, Chairman, Texprocil, said there is an urgent need for eradicating child labour employment and de-listing cotton seeds, cotton, thread and yarn from the restricted list.
Siddhartha Rajagopal, Executive Director, Texprocil, said the industry has initiated various steps and preparing dossiers by engaging a third party agency study, collecting data from the Department of Labour and NGOs, adopting a code of conduct and strictly adhering to labour laws to eradicate child labour.
Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director cum Secretary, Carpet Export Promotion Council, said it has made registration mandatory for all carpet looms and adopt a specified code of conduct to eradicate child labour apart from introducing various welfare facilities.
Dr K Selvaraju, Secretary-General, Southern India Mills Association, said the labour employment Code recommended by it would facilitate the textile manufacturing unit to protect itself from any criticism from the NGOs and other stakeholders.
SIMA has established a Sustainability Cell that helps textile mills for auditing and certifying an employment code, apart from assisting the mills in compliance, he said.
SIMA has also developed a draft Code on the eradication of child labour for the employer’s compliance, he added.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
On this day in 1932, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for the kidnapping and death of Charles Lindbergh Jr, the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...