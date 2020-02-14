Textile industry told to diversify to polyester to boost exports

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Ravi Capoor, Secretary (Textiles), has urged the industry to diversify to polyester textile products to boost exports.
His advice follows the government’s decision to abolish anti-dumping duty on Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), a key raw material for polyester textiles, in the recent Budget.
With the global textile market for man-made fibre on the rise, it would make sense only if India moved in that direction.
A level playing field has been created by abolishing the anti-dumping duty on PTA, Capoor said, at an interactive meeting organised by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).
Office bearers of 48 textile associations in South India participated in the discussion.
Besides appreciating the sustainable initiatives taken by Tirupur and Coimbatore by implementing zero liquid discharge, Capoor advised the Tirupur Knitwear Cluster to brand its garments and products under sustainable programme as this would help fetch larger margins globally. The Government would extend all necessary support to promote the brand, he added.
Capoor also hinted that the Government would address all the structural issues in its new National Textile Policy and initiate efforts to expedite conclusion of FTAs with EU, UK and other countries to boost the exports.
CITI Chairman T Rajkumar, in a release, pointed out that the industry has been facing severe challenges in the aftermath of demonetisation, GST implementation, economic slowdown across the globe, US-China trade war and more recently the coronavirus outbreak in China.
“The domestic market recorded a steady growth, but exports stagnated — registered 4 per cent negative growth during the last four years. China has started cutting down its production, outsourcing and created a huge space in the international market. This opportunity has been fully exploited by small countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam pushing India to the 5th position in the global textile trade, from the 2nd position that it had held for several years,” he said.
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...