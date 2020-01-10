Total corporate funding in solar sector rises 20 per cent, reaches $11.7 billion in 2019: Report

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
The total corporate funding into global solar sector rose 20 per cent to $11.7 billion in 2019 from $9.7 billion raised in 2018, according to a study by Mercom Capital Group.
“Financial activity was up across the board in the solar sector in 2019 with venture funding, public market, and debt financing all increasing year-over-year. Solar equities also had a great year with six solar IPOs around the world. These notable metrics, along with robust debt financing activity including securitisation deals, rounded off a strong year for the sector,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.
The global venture capital and private equity funding in the solar sector in 2019 came to $1.4 billion in 53 deals, compared with $1.3 billion in 65 transactions in 2018.
Of the $1.4 billion in VC/PE funding, $1 billion went to 30 Solar Downstream companies, which comprised 75 per cent of the total VC funding in 2019. Thin-film technology companies raised $126 million; PV companies raised $100 million; Balance of System (BOS) companies brought in $72 million; Solar Service Providers totaled $29 million; and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) companies raised $7 million, followed by Manufacturing companies, which brought in $3 million.
The top solar VC/PE funded companies in 2019 were ReNew Power, which raised $300 million, Hero Future Energies with $150 million, followed by Avaada Energy with $144 million. Yellow Door Energy raised $65 million and Infinity Solar brought in $60 million.
There were 116 VC and PE investors that participated in funding deals in 2019, with 10 involved in multiple rounds.
Public market financing increased by 9 per cent in 2019, with $2.5 billion compared to the $2.3 billion raised in 2018. Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) were instrumental in higher public market funding activity in 2019, with $1.3 billion raised in six deals.
In 2019, announced debt financing rose 29 per cent with $7.8 billion in 46 deals, compared to $6 billion in 53 deals in 2018. There were five securitisation deals totaling $1.6 billion in 2019, which was the largest amount of financing through securitisation deals in the solar sector.
The top large-scale project funding deal was the $2 billion raised for the Noor Energy 1 Solar Project by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), ACWA Power and Silk Road Fund.
The top investors to fund large-scale projects in 2019 included Natixis, Banco Sabadell, ING, IFC, and NORD/LB.
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
With the former Renault-Nissan boss likely to sing like a canary, the Japanese automaker has its work cut out
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Buoyed by easing market sentiment, the Indian equity markets are on the rise along with its global peers.
Traders with short-term perspective can buy the stock of Interglobe Aviation, showing signs of fresh rally.
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
A cookbook on pakodas — the favourite Indian snack — opens up a world of flavours
Iltija Mufti is not just the brain behind her mother Mehbooba’s Twitter handle, she is also the “new voice” of ...
A daunting assignment turned into a voyage of delight for the author of a new book on Hariprasad Chaurasia
It’s the 55th anniversary of the landmark report by the Surgeon General of the US on the hazards of smoking.
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...