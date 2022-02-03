TRAI extends deadline for NTO 2.0 to June 1

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided to extend the deadline for implementation of the New Tariff Order (NTO 2.0) to June 1. Earlier, NTO 2.0 was set to come into effect for consumers from April 1.

This means the new consumer pricing for TV channels and bouquets for subscribers will now come into effect from June 1.

In a statement, the broadcast and telecom regulator said: “Keeping in view the current pandemic situation across the country and requests received from stakeholders for extension of time for the time-limit for implementation of New Regulatory Framework 2020, it has been decided to extend the time limit for implementation of the same.” The regulator said that it received several representations from stakeholdlers for extension of time limit.

With this, broadcasters have been given time till February 28, to submit information regarding changes in MRP per month for their channels, MRP of bouquet of channels and composition of their bouquets. They also need to publish the details on their website by February 28. “Broadcasters who have already submitted their RIO (Reference Interconnect Offers) can also revise the same by February 28,” it added.

Meanwhile, Distribution Platform Operators, which consists of MSOs and DTH service providers, need to submit information about the distribution retail price of pay channels and composition of bouquet of pay channels/ free-to-air channels, besides distribution retail price of bouquet of pay channels, as per the new regulatory framework by March 31.

“All distributors of TV channels shall ensure that with effect from June 1, 2022, services to subscribers are provided as per the bouquets or channels opted by the subscribers,” TRAI added.

Under the amended tariff order, the price of channels that are part of the bouquet is capped at ₹12 but a-la-carte channels can be priced higher.