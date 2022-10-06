With subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation worried over the crediting of interest for the last fiscal, the Finance Ministry has said there is no loss of interest for any subscriber, and attributed the issue to a software upgrade.

“The interest is being credited in the accounts of all EPF subscribers. However, that is not visible in the statements in view of a software upgrade being implemented by EPFO to account for change in the tax incidence,” it said in a tweet late on October 5.

“For all outgoing subscribers seeking settlement and for subscribers seeking withdrawal, the payments are being done inclusive of the interest,” it further said.

The Ministry was responding to a tweet by TV Mohandas Pai, former CFO of Infosys Ltd.

Pai had earlier tweeted, “Dear EPFO, Where is my interest… need reforms. Why should citizens suffer because of bureaucratic inefficiency? Pl help.” He had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior government officials in his tweet.

For fiscal 2021-22, the EPFO has fixed the interest rate at 8.1 per cent, down from 8.5 per cent in the previous fiscal.

In response to the Finance Ministry’s tweet, many EPFO subscribers flagged the issue, pointing out that interest is not visible in their accounts.

