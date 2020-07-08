US, India to increase collaboration for clean energy development

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) have announced the launch of a partnership between the USAID-supported South Asia Group for Energy (SAGE) and MNRE’s National Technical Institutions.
A USAID statement said it is a step toward increasing US-India collaboration for clean energy development.
“SAGE is a US government consortium that will provide advanced technical knowledge on clean energy development embedded in the US Department of Energy’s National Laboratories to MNRE’s National Technical Institutions and other public institutes under this new partnership,” said the statement.
This was launched on the sidelines of the ongoing US-India Strategic Energy Partnership (SEP) meetings.
SAGE will contribute significantly towards achieving the goals of the US government’s Asia Enhancing Growth and Development through Energy (Asia EDGE) initiative, a primary pillar of the US government’s Indo-Pacific vision in South Asia, and the US-India Strategic Energy Partnership, said the statement.
“To maximise the impact of this partnership, the SAGE consortium, in discussion with MNRE and its technical institutions, the National Institute of Wind Energy and the National Institute of Biomass Energy, has identified several key topics such as building world-class capabilities in cookstove testing, to reduce the environmental and health impacts of traditional cookstove use; understanding the feasibility and impact of biomass and renewable energy hybrid systems; economic and environmental assessment of agriculture and bioenergy development; and advancing short- and long-term forecasting capabilities for wind and solar resources,” the statement added.
SAGE is a consortium consisting of USAID, the US Department of Energy, and three of the Department of Energy’s National Laboratories – Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1092107511161130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...