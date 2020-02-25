Want to make electricity primary source of energy: Power Minister

Electricity should be the preferred source of energy for everyday use, be it for transport or cooking, according to Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh.

Speaking at an event to mark 10 years of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Singh said, “Instead of any hydrocarbon-based fuel, electricity should be the main source of energy for cooking, transport or any other needs.”

“We will also be moving to clean up electricity generation,” he added, referring to more generation from solar, wind and other renewable sources of power.

A company statement said that initiatives implemented by EESL have cumulatively led to energy savings of over 58 billion kWh and reduction of over 46 million tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the globe.

With its rapid growth, EESL now aims to become a ₹10,000-crore company in the next three years, the statement added.