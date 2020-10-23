Weather: North-East monsoon may set in after October 28

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
The North-East monsoon is expected to arrive during the week October 28-November 4 after predecessor South-West monsoon makes a delayed exit from the country (normal date October 15), according to an extended outlook by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Also called the monsoon on retreat, it brings seasonal rains to the southern parts of Peninsular India, especially Tamil Nadu. It is now waiting to the see the back of a prevailing depression over the North Bay of Bengal to sign off over the Sunderbans (West Bengal-Bangladesh) in next few hours (by Friday noon).
Meanwhile, the IMD had on Thursday withdrew the outlook for the depression to further intensify into a deep depression mainly due to the proximity of land from where it would be located by Friday morning based, i.e. North-West Bay of Bengal off the West-Bengal-Bangladesh coasts, as confirmed lately.
Global models assessed that it is currently in a favourable environment with low vertical wind shear values and warm sea-surface temperatures, but set off by proximity to land, especially the hilly terrains of West Bengal and North-East India. Still they are not ruling out a small window for further consolidation.
The IMD located the system about 200 km Est-North-East of Paradip; 60 km South-East of Sagar Islands (West Bengal); and 210 km West-South-West of Khepupara (Bangladesh). It may cross the West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara over the Sundarbans by noon today (Friday).
The IMD has issued a rainfall warning over North and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal and the North-Eastern States for today as follows: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls (11.5 cm-20.4 cm) at a few places and extremely heavy falls (above 20 cm).
As for tomorrow (Saturday), the forecast is: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy falls likely over Tripura, Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur. A high wind warning is in place for the North Bay and along Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts. Fishermen are allowed to keep off these areas until Saturday.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
On October 24, 1964, Northern Rhodesia gained independence from the UK and became known as Zambia. This is a ...
Be it a clifftop or the turquoise waters of a lagoon, this Thai province is a feast for the eyes
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...