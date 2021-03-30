With vehicle scrapping certificate: CVs can be given discount on road tax for 8 years: Ministry

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
States can extend concession against a certificate of scrapping up to eight years for commercial vehicles and 15 years for personal vehicles, as per a draft notification of the Road Ministry on which it has invited comments. The final decision on the extent of concession rests with the States.
This is a part of a series of steps taken by the Ministry to bring in an organised vehicle scrapping ecosystem. It proposes to have the rules for testing and scrapping ready by October this year.
The Road Ministry has issued a draft-rule regarding scrapping policy to States, where it has advised that in case a new commercial vehicle is registered against “certificate of vehicle scrapping”, then the commercial vehicle may be given a 15 per cent waiver of road tax for up to eight years.
The fitness test and tax collections for commercial vehicles are done more frequently than for personal vehicles, ,for which tax is collected upfront for 15 years.
Similarly, in case a new personal vehicle is registered against the user submitting a certificate of scrapping, concession of up to 25 per cent for up to 15 years may be given, it proposed.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...