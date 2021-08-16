WPI Inflation declines for second successive month to 11.16% in July

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation dropped for the second consecutive month to 11.16 per cent in July. It was at little over 12 per cent in June.
Experts feel that although the rate of inflation has peaked, it will continue to be in double digits for a few months at least. This means the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is unlikely to get any comfort on this front and the possibility of inflationary expectation during the festival season will not provide any cushion for interest rate revision.
According to the office of the Economic Advisor in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the high rate of inflation in July 2021 is primarily due to the low base effect and rise in prices of crude petroleum and natural gas, mineral oils, manufactured products like basic metals, food products, textiles, chemicals and chemical products as compared the corresponding month of the previous year.
Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist with ICRA said that softening of food price pressures, the uncertainty related to the Delta plus variant and arresting the rise in commodity prices have had an impact on overall rate of inflation. Although the monsoon rains have been a considerable 32 per cent below normal in August 2021, kharif sowing has gathered pace and the gap with the year-ago level has eased to 1.8 per cent as of August 13, from 4.7 per cent two weeks earlier.
“Late sowing will boost acreage, although the uneven rainfall may not be supportive of a rise in yields. With rising tomato prices posing some concern, we expect the wholesale food index to record a mild inflation in August 2021, before slipping into disinflation for the next few prints, aided by the base effect,” she said.
The average international crude oil price, in Indian basket terms, has declined by 3.4 per cent to $71/barrel during August 1-11 from $73.5/barrel in July 2021, after OPEC and others agreed to gradually increase the supply from August 2021. Moreover, the uncertainty regarding the spread of the Delta variant across the globe has contributed to lower crude oil prices.
“The headline WPI inflation is expected to remain in double-digits until October and therefore its softening over the last two months is unlikely to provide any material comfort to the monetary policy committee,” she said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...