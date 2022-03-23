Bajaj electricals extends trademark pact with Morphy Richards by 15 years

Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL) has extended its trademark agreement with United Kingdom-based Morphy Richards Limited (part of the Irish headquartered electrical appliances group Glen Dimplex), for the usage of the Morphy Richards trademark for a further fifteen years with effect from July 1, 2022.

The extension of the exclusive license will enable Bajaj to continue using the trademark Morphy Richards for producing, marketing, and selling home appliances in India and neighboring territories (Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka).

Well established premium segment

Bajaj has been exclusively offering this international brand to Indian consumers since April 2002 and has established it well in the premium home appliances segment.

“With the license renewal, the company will be able to further strengthen its multi-brand offerings and position in the Indian and neighbouring territories” said the press note.

Morphy Richards is an 85 year old household appliances brand in Europe. Globally, Morphy Richards is known for premium home care and personal care products.

Anuj Poddar, Executive Director, Bajaj Electricals said, “We value our long-standing relationship with the Glen Dimplex group. Since 2002, we have offered the exclusive Morphy Richards product range to discerning Indian consumers to make their everyday lives easier and more joyful. We are proud to have made it the most successful international brand offering in its category in India. As a mark of our mutual commitment, the agreement is being extended for 15 years for the first time. This will allow us to plan and grow the Morphy Richards business with a long-term view, thereby enabling superior value creation.”

Fergal Naughton, Executive Chairman, Glen Dimplex, said, “We are delighted to have agreed on an extension of our long-standing licensing agreement for Morphy Richards in India for a significant 15-year term; which indicates our commitment to and trust in our partner Bajaj Electricals. We value Bajaj Electricals’ dedication to growing the brand in India and are excited by the opportunities presented by this fast-growing market. We look forward to working with Bajaj Electricals over the years to offer innovative products for Indian homes which are designed for life and built to last.”