3 IT cos fined for bid rigging

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday imposed a penalty of ₹1.26 crore on SAAR IT Resources Private Limited. It also fined CADD Systems and Services and Pentacle Consultants ₹0.11 crore and ₹1.33 crore respectively after it found that the three companies had tried to rig bids floated by Pune Municipal Corporation.

The bids were floated for ‘Selection of agency for carrying out geo-enabled tree census using GIS & GPS Technology’. An investigation was initiated in October 2017 based on information provided by Nagrik Chetna Manch, a public charitable trust.