52.4 per cent of users in India stream audio content daily: Survey

Audio streaming is increasingly gaining popularity among users, according to a survey by social streaming networking platform Flyx.
Flyx conducted a survey to evaluate the audio streaming behaviour of users with over 550 respondents in India.
According to the report titled ‘Are you listening?’, audio streaming is gaining popularity among users.
As per the survey, while 75.9 per cent of respondents streamed both audio and video content, 52.4 per cent of users stream audio content on a daily basis. Furthermore, 66.2 per cent of respondents said that they preferred audio content for its ease of access.
As for the preferred platforms, YouTube emerged as the most favoured platform with 82 per cent of votes, music became the frequently streamed audio content.
While Spotify came a close second with 48 per cent and Gaana took the third spot with 38 per cent. It was followed by Jio Saavn with 25 per cent votes.
Shashank Singh, Co-founder and CEO of FLYX, said: “I strongly believe that this new form of audio consumption and interaction will transform the content consumption experience and the way people engage with each other while empowering content creators.”
In terms of content, podcasts are one of the most preferred forms of content among users with 35.7 per cent votes Users however also said that they felt audio rooms were more personal and interactive than podcasts. Still being an emerging phenomenon, audio rooms caught the fancy of almost 12 per cent of users, the report said.
“The audio rooms specifically will prove to be an excellent storytelling platform for business owners to share their expertise, become more influential, help community-building, serve as a business generation tool and a great place to meet potential investors and partners.”, said Singh.
When it comes to paying for audio streaming, 45.5 per cent of users said that they weren’t willing to pay. Wherein 64.5 per cent of people felt their payment would be need-based. While 46.7 per cent of people were ready to pay a content creator if they found the content interesting.
