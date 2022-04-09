‘65% of workers in India likely to consider switching jobs in 2022’

The Great Reshuffle is far from over, according to the recent edition of Microsoft’s Work Trend Index. As per the report, 65 per cent of workers in India are now somewhat or extremely likely to consider changing employers this year, up from 62 per cent in 2021, compared to 43 per cent global average in 2022.

Microsoft’s Work Trend Index findings further revealed that 70 per cent of Gen Zs and millennials in India are somewhat or extremely likely to consider changing employers this year, up 7 per cent from last year (versus 52 per cent global average in 2022).

“For Gen Z and millennials, there’s no going back. And with other generations not far behind, companies must meet employees where they are,” the report said. The pandemic has fundamentally changed how employees define the role of work in their life, leaving a lasting imprint, it said.

‘Reshaped priorities’

“The experience of the past two years has reshaped our priorities, identities, and worldview, drawing a bright line between what’s important — health, family, time, purpose — and what’s not. As a result, employees’ “worth it” equation — what people want from work and what they’re willing to give in return — has changed,” it said.

“The power dynamic is shifting, and perks like free food and a corner office are no longer what people value most,” it further added.

As per the report, two out of three employees in India say they are more likely to prioritise their health and wellbeing over work now than before the pandemic.

“With the evolving mode of work here to stay, we are now at a long-awaited inflection point: the lived experience of hybrid work,” as per the report.

Best leaders

Overall, 41 per cent of Indian employees (versus 18 per cent global average) said that they left their jobs during the past year. The data shows the Great Reshuffle is here to stay. Moving forward, flexibility and wellbeing will be non-negotiables for companies to consider.

“The best leaders will create a culture that embraces flexibility and prioritises employee wellbeing — understanding that this is a competitive advantage to build a thriving organisation and drive long-term growth,” it said.

The 2022 Work Trend Index outlines findings from a study of 31,000 people in 31 countries, along with an analysis of “trillions of productivity signals” in Microsoft 365 and labor trends on LinkedIn.