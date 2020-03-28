91springboard launches Start-ups vs COVID-19 initiative

Covid-19 alert: Beware of falsified medicines & unauthorised websites
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
91springboard, one of India’s many co-working communities and an incubator under Atal Innovation Mission has created a platform (www.startupsvscovid.com) where it will be consolidating all efforts being taken by investors, government departments and stakeholders in the start-up ecosystem to support start-ups tackling issues pertaining to COVID-19.
The aim is to make it easier for all involved to get information in one place, rather than via different WhatsApp messages.
The platform which will be regularly updated offers funding opportunities, information about hackathons focused on COVID19, list of start-ups solving various challenges posed by COVID19 and other support available for start-ups including access to organisations and individuals who can help with logistics, permissions etc.
Speaking about the program, Pranay Gupta, Co-founder, 91springboard said, “The COVID19 crisis brings with it a strong economic impact, especially for the Indian start-up ecosystem. As an Atal Innovation Mission incubator, we have always supported Indian start-ups and given the situation, we want to try our best to safeguard the interest of the start-up community at large. 'Start-ups vs COVID19 is a humble start towards this. It is encouraging to see how start-ups, investors and different stakeholders are coming forward to help via this and also providing us with critical information to keep this updated.”
To know more and/or to contribute information, visit https://www.startupsvscovid.com/#
