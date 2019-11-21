A boon to discoms, but privacy concerns remain over smart meters

Can Jaishankar rev up the diplomatic corps?
As India seeks greater influence in global policy-making, an understaffed foreign service needs to be reshaped
The government’s move to push smart meters could reduce bill shocks for power consumers and potentially rein in the debt woes of distribution companies (discoms) by reducing theft and improving their operational efficiency, but privacy issues continue to linger.
This comes in the backdrop of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, where India has committed to reduce its carbon footprint by 30-35 per cent by 2030, based on the emissions in 2005. In October, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), India’s version of a sovereign wealth fund, formed a joint venture with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) to implement, finance and operate the smart meter rollout programme.
A smart meter is a digital one that replaces old analogue meters. Digital meters can transmit energy consumption information back to the utility at much more frequent intervals and can potentially enable monitoring of consumption more accurately, thereby enabling more informed energy choices.
Efforts are on to come up with a solution to ensure that payments are made by a larger cross section of customers. “Power is a political subject in India and this is a step forward for all stakeholders. The whole idea of a prepaid meter is to eliminate theft and prevent tampering,” said Prashant Jain, Joint MD & CEO, JSW Energy.
While this is a bold decision, it raises a few questions such as the cost of installing these meters, how the cost benefit ratio work out and whether it would reduce bill shocks.
The cost of installation and maintenance works out to be around ₹20,000 per meter, which is expensive by Indian standards, and has seen resistance from customers, according to a consultant.
EESL MD Saurabh Kumar told BusinessLine that it is aware of the cost factor and is working on ways to bring down costs and at the same time improve billing efficiency.
The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), once notorious for lax bill collection, has installed smart meters in 13 cities and expects discoms to save ₹8,000 crore in eight years. Similarly, a total of 4.5 lakh smart meters have been installed in Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and AP.
Kumar also pointed out that the average revenue for disccom has gone up by 20-30 per cent and the average number of disputes has gone down from 46 per cent to almost nil. He said the initiative is trying to address the ₹1 lakh crore worth of power that never got billed.
“The whole idea is to plan power distribution properly and to ensure timely payments,” said Kumar.
Discoms face cash flow issues and their financial losses were ₹28,369 crore at the end of FY19, and overdues – payment default of 60 days or more – from discom to power producers were ₹59,204 crore at August-end, according to government data.
However, privacy advocates voice concerns around data breaches. India’s privacy Bill is in the works. “In the light of so many data breaches, we voiced our concerns around who owns the data, what happens if data is misused, where it is stored and it is unfair if the customer ultimately gets stranded,” said a senior privacy advocate.
Kumar pointed out that data will be stored in Indian data centres. In the last few years, power outages in South Africa and Ukraine were attributed to cyber attacks on their power grid.
As India seeks greater influence in global policy-making, an understaffed foreign service needs to be reshaped
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
Can the revolt by women in Japan lead to a global rethink on hiring policies that focus too much on ...
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
A parent/guardian could invest in the name of the child and operate it until they turn 18
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The ongoing International Pepper Community meeting, declaring huge carry forward stocks in some producing ...
Eighteen women from Kerala craft a fitting response to the misogyny apologists in a state divided by the ...
Stories of childhood in this neighbourhood in Mumbai centred on the watermelon juice from Edward the VIII
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...