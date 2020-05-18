Accenture acquires Ahmedabad-based Byte Prophecy

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
Accenture has acquired Byte Prophecy, an automated insights and big data analytics company based in Ahmedabad, to meet the growing demand for enterprise-scale AI and digital analytics solutions across the region.
The acquisition will add nearly 50 data science and data engineering experts, with a particular focus on insight automation, to Accenture Applied Intelligence, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The move will deepen existing consulting and technology capabilities that help clients in areas such as data foundations and advanced analytics, it said.
Piyush N Singh, Accenture’s market unit lead for India and sales lead for Growth Markets, said: “Beyond advanced technology capabilities, Accenture brings our clients a co- innovation mindset, and in Byte Prophecy we found a partner with the right mix of technology and consulting skills, and a client-centric innovation culture.”
Founded in 2011, Byte Prophecy has worked closely with Accenture Ventures since 2018 on open innovation efforts, collaborating and co-innovating with Accenture and its clients in Asia Pacific on advanced data and analytics projects, the statement said.
“Our team has already been working with Byte Prophecy over the past two years, and together we’ve helped clients build the strong data foundations that are the cornerstone for successful AI adoption,” said Athina Kanioura, Accenture’s chief analytics officer and global lead for Applied Intelligence.
“Officially making Byte Prophecy’s people and capabilities part of Accenture is a testament to the shared vision of shared success we’ve seen in our joint efforts,” Kanioura said.
“Our experience working with Accenture has helped us better understand customer pain points and fine-tune our solution to respond with greater agility to clients’ needs,” said Mrugank Parikh, co-founder, Byte Prophecy.
The opportunity to become part of Accenture Applied Intelligence will enable us to jointly build stronger assets and expand our services to more clients in the emerging markets, Parikh said.
Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
