Accenture announced that effective July 1, Rajendra Prasad will become Accenture’s chief information and asset engineering officer, a new role that oversees all internal technology development and support for Accenture systems and Accenture assets for clients.

Prasad, with more than 28 years of industry experience has focussed on differentiating Accenture by driving automation and innovation across the IT lifecycle, bringing new solutions, and maximising leverage of the ecosystem partners and capabilities to clients, said the company. He will be reporting to Manish Sharma.

“These leadership changes are integral to our strategic growth ambitions as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and foster deeper collaboration with our partners to deliver even greater value to our clients. With Rajendra’s appointment, we continue to pioneer both internal technology and asset engineering to drive new performance frontiers for Accenture and our clients,” said Manish Sharma, Accenture’s chief operating officer.

Additionally, Penelope Prett will be succeeding Gloria Samuels in the role of global lead for Accenture’s Workday Business Group. In addition to being a dynamic and innovative CIO, Prett possesses an extensive background in technology, consulting, and outsourcing services across multiple industries. She successfully led the implementation of Workday to the company’s more than 700,000 people, one of the largest Workday deployments in the world, said the company. Prett will report to Emma McGuigan.

Samuels will retire on August 14. During her time at Accenture, the company said she was instrumental in driving Accenture’s partnership with Workday and elevating it to new heights. This includes signing a first-ever co-innovation agreement with Workday to expand industry financial offerings for clients.

“Rajendra’s deep expertise in artificial intelligence, automation, and intelligent assets makes him the perfect fit to accelerate our internal transformation,” said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive – Technology and chief technology officer, Accenture.

