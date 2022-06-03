Accenture, Microsoft to deliver solutions to address sustainability challenges

Accenture and Microsoft, together with their joint venture Avanade, are joining forces to tackle climate change, one of the challenges for both businesses and people.

With an emphasis on delivering solutions to help organizations transform their operations, products, services and value chains to help accelerate the transition to net zero, the three companies will expand their focus to broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges in the future.

The companies are investing in the co-development of innovative solutions, architected and designed at the onset to emit less carbon over their life cycle. It will also offer advisory services to help businesses reduce carbon emissions, speed the transition to new energy sources, and shrink or even eliminate waste of finite resources such as water, food and raw materials.

Julie Sweet, Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Accenture said, “our partnership with Microsoft and Avanade will help organizations find new value at the intersection of technology and sustainability to drive stronger performance and competitiveness, and make progress on their decarbonization goals and their journey to net zero.”

With the combination of Accenture Sustainability Services, Avanade’s human-centered digital experience, the Microsoft Cloud and each company’s data and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the expanded strategic partnership will address both horizontal and industry-specific sustainability challenges.

The companies will collaborate to extend capabilities and develop new offerings across the areas of digital manufacturing transition, low carbon energy transition, sustainable IT with Microsoft Azure and green software engineering, and ESG measurement, analytics and performance with Microsoft Cloud for sustainability.