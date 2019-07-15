ACT Fibernet's Chennai customers get free speed upgrades

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd) has said that it has upgraded some broadband plans for its Chennai customers free of cost. In a statement here on Monday, ACT Fibrnet said the upgraded plans will allow existing and new customers to get faster speeds at no additional cost.
Beginning Monday, (July 15), ACT Blast Promo has been upgraded from 100 Mbps to 150 Mbps speed with 1000 GB FUP limit. ACT Storm has been upgraded from 125 Mbps to 175 Mbps speed with 1250 GB FUP limit. Similarly, ACT Lightning has been upgraded from 150 Mbps to 200 Mbps speed with 1500 GB FUP limit and ACT Incredible has been upgraded from 250 Mbps to 300 Mbps speed with 2000 GB FUP limit.
Sandeep Gupta, COO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd, said, “With online streaming, gaming and smart homes gaining momentum among customers fast and reliable home broadband connectivity is a necessity. Sensing the market needs we have upgraded our broadbands to empower and enable customers to do and achieve more in the digital space”.
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Bellwether indices fell sharply last week and tested vital supports
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...