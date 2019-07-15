ACT Fibernet's Chennai customers get free speed upgrades

ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd) has said that it has upgraded some broadband plans for its Chennai customers free of cost. In a statement here on Monday, ACT Fibrnet said the upgraded plans will allow existing and new customers to get faster speeds at no additional cost.

Beginning Monday, (July 15), ACT Blast Promo has been upgraded from 100 Mbps to 150 Mbps speed with 1000 GB FUP limit. ACT Storm has been upgraded from 125 Mbps to 175 Mbps speed with 1250 GB FUP limit. Similarly, ACT Lightning has been upgraded from 150 Mbps to 200 Mbps speed with 1500 GB FUP limit and ACT Incredible has been upgraded from 250 Mbps to 300 Mbps speed with 2000 GB FUP limit.

Sandeep Gupta, COO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd, said, “With online streaming, gaming and smart homes gaining momentum among customers fast and reliable home broadband connectivity is a necessity. Sensing the market needs we have upgraded our broadbands to empower and enable customers to do and achieve more in the digital space”.