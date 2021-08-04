ACT launches 3,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots in Hyderabad

ACT Fibernet, one of the largest ISPs after telcos, has opened a network of over 3,000 Wi-Fi hotspots across Hyderabad, making it one of the the largest free public Wi-Fi networks in the country.

After registering with their phone numbers at ACT Free Hy-Fi network, the users can get free access to the internet for 45 minutes at 25 mbps speed with a data limit of 1 GB. For the subscribers of the fixed broadband service, the Wi-Fi access is free across the city, including at the 47 metro railway stations.

The 3,000 hotspots are located in malls, hospitals, public parks, public libraries and educations institutions.

Formally launched by Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday, the Hy-Fi network was established in partnership with Telangana government on pro bono (no charges) basis.

Bala Malladi, Chief Executive Officer, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd (ACT Fibernet), said “We may set up 500-1,000 more hotspots this year depending on the requirement,” he said. “The installation of Wi-Fi hotspots is an ideal solution to enable more people stay connected and provide the benefits of the Internet,” he said.

WFH-enabler

Bala Malladi said the pandemic had prompted organisations to let their employees work from home, which propelled the data use to about 300 GB a month on an average from 180 GB in the pre-pandemic period. “We had pressed in 7,000 of our employees to help our customers work from home,” he said .