The Adani group will set up two data centres in Andhra Pradesh with an aggregate investment of ₹21, 844 crore. These data centres will come up at Madhurawada and Kapuluppada near Visakhapatnam, which is being projected as a new administrative capital of the State.

Adanis will invest ₹14,634 crore to set up a 200 MW Integrated data centre at Madhurawada and ₹7,210 crore to establish the second data centre at Kapuluppada.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the two projects on Wednesday.

The Adanis signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Government in January 2019 to invest ₹70,000 crore in different phases to set up data centres with a capacity of 5 GW. While ₹40,000 crore of this was earmarked for the data centre infrastructure, with the remaining investments to generate green power.

