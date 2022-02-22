Aditya Birla Fashion to collaborate with Accenture to accelerate digital transformation program

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), on Tuesday, announced its collaboration with Accenture for a digital transformation program designed to drive growth, increase business agility and improve operational efficiency.

As part of the collaboration, Accenture will design, develop, and deploy an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for ABFRL based on SAP S/4HANA to streamline business processes and improve visibility and accessibility of data across ABFRL.

“The new ERP system will support ABFRL which owns brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England across stores in India to efficiently manage multiple fulfilment channels and consolidate disparate technology systems,” the company said in a statement.

It will be designed to enhance customer service by combining ABFRL’s manufacturing and retail functions into a digital core using SAP S/4HANA for Fashion and Vertical Business.

Praveen Shrikhande, Chief Digital and Information Officer at ABFRL, said, “We are happy to partner with Accenture on a digital transformation program. To stay ahead in today’s fast-changing fashion industry, it is important to spot and react with speed to changes in consumer preferences.”

“The consolidation and digitisation of our core ERP system will help us improve agility and responsiveness in a digital-first world, even as we expand our operations and integrate new businesses to grow our brands and product portfolio, enter new consumer segments, and expand into new markets,” said Shrikhande.

Manish Gupta, Lead for Accenture’s Products industry group in India, said, “The disruption of the past two years has made it clear that technology is paramount for businesses as we shape the future of retail. Our collaboration with ABRFL will not only help them build an integrated digital core across manufacturing, wholesale and retail functions to drive operational efficiencies, but also unlock new value for future disruptions and growth.”

Additionally, ABFRL will use Accenture insight-driven platform myConcerto to define a transformation vision and build a value case that guides its manufacturing, delivery and change management operations.