After Apple, Google to let Android users opt-out of ads tracking

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Google will let Android users opt-out from being tracked by advertisers through the apps installed on their devices.
As part of an update to Google Play Services in late 2021, the tech giant will let Android users opt-out of “interest-based advertising or ads personalisation” by removing the advertising ID of the user in Android Settings. Any attempts to access the identifier will receive a string of zeros instead of the identifier.
“The advertising ID is a unique, user-resettable ID for advertising, provided by Google Play services,” Google explained in a support article.
“It gives users better controls and provides developers with a simple, standard system to continue to monetise their apps. It enables users to reset their identifier or opt-out of personalised ads (formerly known as interest-based ads) within Google Play apps,” it further explained.
The update comes months after Apple rolled out a feature allowing users to opt-out of tracking with the release of iOS 14.5 earlier this year. However, Google has taken a relatively different approach. While Apple shows pop-up messages on each app informing users and letting them decide if they want to be tracked, Android users will receive notifications for opt-out preferences.
“To help developers and ad/analytics service providers with compliance efforts and respect user choice, they will be able to receive notifications for opt-out preferences. Additionally, apps targeting Android 12 will need to declare a Google Play services normal permission in the manifest file,” it said.
This Google Play services phased rollout will affect apps running on Android 12 devices starting late 2021 and will expand to affect apps running on devices that support Google Play in early 2022. In July, it will provide an alternate solution to support essential use cases such as analytics and fraud prevention, it said.
Separately, Google has also announced a new privacy feature for apps on Google Play Store which will be implemented next year.
Somewhat similar to Apple’s privacy ‘nutrition label’ feature, Google will introduce a new safety section in Google Play that will “help people understand the data an app collects or shares, if that data is secured, and additional details that impact privacy and security.”
In addition to the data an app collects or shares, it is introducing new elements to highlight whether an app has security practices, like data encryption, if it follows its Families policy, if it needs this data to function or if users have a choice in sharing it.
It will also display if the app’s safety section is verified by an independent third party and if it enables users to request data deletion if they decide to uninstall.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...