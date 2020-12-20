After Sony, Microsoft offers full refunds to Cyberpunk 2077 digital customers

Apple Watch now keeps an eye on your cardio fitness
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
Microsoft is offering full refunds to customers who have purchased the Cyberpunk 2077 video game digitally from the Microsoft Store following bug complaints from players.
“Cyberpunk 2077: To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice,” Microsoft tweeted from the official Xbox Support account.
Microsoft’s announcement comes shortly after Sony pulled the game from its PlayStation store, offering a full refund to players who have purchased the game digitally from its store.
“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction; therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice,’ Sony had said. “Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and the financial institution,” it had said.
The tech giant, unlike Sony, has not removed the game from its store. Instead, the listing for Cyberpunk 2077 now comes with a warning. “Users may experience performance issues when playing this game on Xbox One consoles until this game is updated,” reads the warning on the Microsoft Store.
The issues with older consoles gained widespread attention after the game’s release. Players had reported glitches including choppy frame rates, screen tearing and other graphical issues which made the game difficult to play on these devices, according to The Verge.
The creators released Hotfix 1.05 on Saturday which is now live on Xbox and PlayStation systems with a range of bug fixes. The PC version will follow soon, they said.
